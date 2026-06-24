Bulls' Matas Buzelis: More competition incoming

Buzelis (ankle) will have more competition for playing time in the frontcourt following the selections of Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain as well as Chicago's acquisition of Nic Claxton (finger).

After trading away Nikola Vucevic at the deadline last year, the Bulls addressed a thin center position by acquiring Claxton ahead of Tuesday's draft. Wilson and Swain, however, pose even more significant threats to Buzelis' role at the forward spots. Buzelis could see less action as a small-ball center in 2026-27, but he certainly appears to be locked into a starting role to open the new year.