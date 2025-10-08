Buzelis racked up 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 118-117 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Buzelis made his presence felt during Tuesday's preseason game on the road. He made an impact with his scoring and on the glass while playing limited minutes in Cleveland, and he could be showing signs of an improved all-around game ahead of his second NBA season.