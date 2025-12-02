Buzelis totaled 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 125-120 loss to Orlando.

Buzelis had been struggling in his previous two outings, going 6-for-17 from the floor while being confined to single digits in the scoring department, so it was nice to see him get things back on track Monday night. He'll look to keep it going Wednesday with a favorable matchup against the Nets.