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Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Out for Sunday
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1 min read
Buzelis (ankle) won't play Sunday in Dallas.
With the Bulls playing for Ping Pong balls, Buzelis will hit the sidelines for their regular-season finale. His absence should open up minutes for Patrick Williams and Leonard Miller.
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