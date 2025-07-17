Buzelis (rest) didn't play in Wednesday's 102-96 Summer League win over the Bucks.

The Bulls have held Buzelis out for rest reasons earlier in the Summer League, and it appears the team is continuing to manage his reps during exhibition play. Given that the 2024 first-rounder is ticketed for a starting role in Chicago's frontcourt for the 2025-26 campaign, the club will likely remain cautious with Buzelis this summer.