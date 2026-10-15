Buzelis totaled 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 125-104 preseason win over Milwaukee.

Buzelis was on fire from beyond the arc, knocking down a game-high five three-pointers en route to a team-high 19 points in a winning effort. The young forward has also made his presence felt defensively, recording at least one block in all four preseason appearances. Buzelis averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks across 77 regular-season contests last season and will look to take another leap in his third NBA campaign.