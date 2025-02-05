Buzelis contributed 24 points (10-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks across 31 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 133-124 win over the Heat.

The 11th overall pick in the 2024 Draft set a new career scoring high while tying his previous best in made threes as part of a perfect shooting night. Rather than hitting the proverbial rookie wall, Buzelis may be getting stronger as the season progresses -- he's played 20-plus minutes in five straight games, the first time he's seen that consistent a workload, and he's turned the opportunity into 13.8 points, 4.2 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.2 blocks a contest while shooting an eye-popping 71.1 percent from the floor and 61.1 percent (11-for-18) from beyond the arc. Especially if Nikola Vucevic gets moved before Thursday's trade deadline, the 6-foot-10 Buzelis is making a strong case to get a look in the starting five for a Bulls team in need of some length up front.