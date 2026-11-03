Buzelis contributed four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 23 minutes during Monday's 126-107 loss to the 76ers.

Buzelis endured a frustrating performance, committing five turnovers while attempting just five shots. The young forward has now scored 14 or fewer points in three consecutive appearances, and his limited offensive involvement Monday was particularly concerning. His ability to contribute across multiple categories offers fantasy upside, but inconsistent production remains an issue.