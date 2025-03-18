Buzelis closed with 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Monday's 111-97 victory over Utah.

Buzelis finished with the club's third-highest mark in points Monday, and he recorded at least 15 points for the eighth time over 66 regular-season appearances. Additionally, the rookie forward tied his season high in rebounds Monday. Buzelis has been a mainstay in the starting five of late, and he has scored double-digit points in seven of his last 10 outings.