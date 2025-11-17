Buzelis recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 150-147 double-overtime loss to the Jazz.

Buzelis was unable to repeat the double-double he posted in the loss to the Pistons on Friday, but at least he posted a third straight game with at least 15 points. The second-year forward continues to emerge as a reliable scoring weapon for Chicago, but some regression could be expected once Coby White, who made his season debut Sunday, returns to the starting lineup and handles his regular workload. Buzelis should remain valuable in all formats, though. He's averaging 14.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in seven outings since the beginning of November.