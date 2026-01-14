Buzelis logged 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 loss to the Rockets.

Buzelis reached at least 19 points for the 13th time this campaign in Tuesday's loss. Across 39 regular-season games, the second-year forward is on pace to return ninth-round value in nine-category fantasy formats with averages of 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers.