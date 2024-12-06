Buzelis is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Pacers due to a nasal contusion.

Buzelis is in jeopardy of missing his second game of the season due to the nose injury. The rookie has begun to carve out a significant role in the rotation as of late, and in his last five outings, he averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks across 17.6 minutes per game.