Buzelis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

A right ankle injury forced Buzelis out of Friday's 143-107 loss to the Heat, and he finished that contest with six points, five rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 19 minutes. He faces an uphill battle to play in the second leg of the Bulls' back-to-back set Saturday, and if he is indeed ruled out, then Patrick Williams and would be a candidate to enter Chicago's starting lineup.