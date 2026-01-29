Buzelis finished with 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-110 loss to the Pacers.

Buzelis was efficient as a scorer and active on the glass, as he ended just two boards shy of recording what would've been his first double-double since Dec. 5. The second-year guard has reached the 20-point mark in five of his 14 appearances since the beginning of January, so while he's not a go-to option on offense for Chicago, he's producing enough to be a reliable option across all fantasy formats. He's averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this month.