Buzelis has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against Miami due to a right ankle injury, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Buzelis tweaked his ankle earlier in the contest, and while he did return to the court, he's been shut down for the final few minutes of what's become a blowout loss. Buzelis will finish the game with six points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FFT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 19 minutes. Chicago faces Washington on Saturday.