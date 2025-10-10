Buzelis logged 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Once again, Buzelis made a solid impact on both ends of the court in this game. Pegged as a potential breakout player by many in the fantasy community, Buzelis has certainly looked the part so far. Through two exhibitions, Buzelis is averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 18.6 minutes per contest while shooting 55.6 percent from the field.