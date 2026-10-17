Buzelis ended with 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes in Friday's 133-116 preseason win over Minnesota.

Buzelis tied Jordan Hawkins to finish second on the team in points behind Caleb Wilson, who had 16. The 22-year-old finished the preseason by averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks. However, he logged just 20.8 minutes per contest, so his contributions during the preseason shouldn't reflect what he is expected to do throughout the 2026-27 campaign.