Buzelis provided 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 123-91 loss to the Warriors.

Bezels passed 1,000 career points in this one and finished as Chicago's second leading scorer, but the end result was yet another loss for the Bulls. This team has now lost seven straight games, but they'll have an excellent chance of turning things around Friday with a matchup against the 7-17 Hornets.