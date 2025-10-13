Buzelis put up 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one turnover in 25 minutes of Sunday's 127-121 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Through three preseason games, it's pretty clear that a ton of offense is going to go through Buzelis this season. The second-year forward is averaging 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.7 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 20.6 minutes per contest in that span, showcasing the same upside that made him a top waiver-wire pickup in the second half of the 2024-25 season.