Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Scores season-high 28 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buzelis closed with 28 points (10-11 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 152-150 win over the Hawks.
Not only did Buzelis notch a season-best in points, but he also set a new career high in triples with seven, and finished with an impeccable true shooting percentage of 117.8. Buzelis has now scored 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career, and he'll look to extend the 20-point scoring streak to three in Tuesday's rematch with Atlanta.
More News
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Breaks out with 24 points•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Dry spell continues•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Modest performance in loss•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Scores 16 points with four stocks•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Nets 21 points with five stocks•