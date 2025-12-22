Buzelis closed with 28 points (10-11 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 152-150 win over the Hawks.

Not only did Buzelis notch a season-best in points, but he also set a new career high in triples with seven, and finished with an impeccable true shooting percentage of 117.8. Buzelis has now scored 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career, and he'll look to extend the 20-point scoring streak to three in Tuesday's rematch with Atlanta.