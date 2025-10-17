Buzelis tallied 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two blocks, one rebound, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's preseason win over the Timberwolves.

Buzelis put together another strong performance, continuing to flash his tremendous upside. After a slow start to his rookie season, Buzelis finished the 2024-25 season with a bang. It appears as though the coaching staff liked what it saw, with Buzelis primed to play a major role this season.