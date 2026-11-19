Buzelis ended Wednesday's 137-107 victory over the Nets with 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 30 minutes.

Buzelis scored at least 23 points for the second straight game, scoring a season-high 25 points, including five three-pointers. With Caleb Wilson (hand) sidelined, Buzelis has started to turn things around after a poor start to the season. In six appearances over the past two weeks, he has been a top 40 player in standard leagues, averaging 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 3.2 three-pointers.