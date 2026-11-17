Buzelis registered 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 126-115 loss to Cleveland.

Buzelis put up a season-high 14 shots en route to a season-best scoring total, and he finished as Chicago's second-leading scorer Monday. The third-year forward didn't offer much outside the scoring column, though he did knock down three triples for the fourth time in his last five outings. During that span, Buzelis has averaged 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 45.2 percent from beyond the arc in 30.4 minutes per tilt.