Buzelis produced 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and five blocks across 30 minutes of Wednesday's 124-117 preseason loss to Denver.

Buzelis was everywhere in this game, and he even blocked Nikola Jokic several times in this contest. The second-year forward entered training camp with a ton of buzz, and he's certainly lived up to it in the preseason with averages of 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers in 23.0 minutes across four appearances.