Buzelis produced 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 121-114 victory over the Magic.

Buzelis was a strong contributor across the board Friday, leading his short-handed squad in points, assists and blocks. He shouldered a larger workload without the services of Coby White (calf), Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Zach Collins (toe), posting arguably his best all-around performance of the 2025-26 season so far. Buzelis should continue to have opportunities to shine until Chicago can shake the injury bug.