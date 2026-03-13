Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Strikes for 22 in Thursday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buzelis amassed 22 points (7-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 142-130 loss to the Lakers.
The second-year forward didn't appear to be hampered by a minor ankle injury that he's been playing through in March, as Buzelis scored at least 20 points for the third straight game and and the sixth time in his last seven. Over that stretch, he's averaging 23.7 points, 6.6 boards, 3.6 threes, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals.
More News
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Getting green light vs. LA•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Tabbed probable for Thursday•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Records first career 40-point game•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Available Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Returns with 20-point effort•