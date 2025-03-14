Buzelis posted six points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 victory over Brooklyn.

The rookie first-round pick has been less involved over his last two outings as a result of Patrick Williams returning from a nine-game absence due to a quadriceps injury. Buzelis has accumulated only 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists while shooting 6-for-16 from the field across 39 total minutes in that two-game span. In the 20-year-old forward's previous five matchups, he had averaged 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 blocks across 29.4 minutes per contest. Williams and Julian Phillips could continue to take more minutes away from the rookie, though Buzelis will likely still carry a significant role regardless.