Buzelis logged four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds across 18 minutes during Saturday's 128-122 loss to the Cavaliers.

Buzelis has been syndicated as one of the brightest spots for the Bulls in the early stages of the 2025-26 season, but he struggled badly in this one and posted his second-worst scoring mark of the campaign. As a second-year player, Buzelis will still have a few games in which he won't be able to make a significant impact, but more often than not, he's been reliable for Chicago. This four-point performance snapped a six-game streak of games with double-digit points for the forward, and he'll aim to bounce back when the Bulls take on the Spurs on Monday.