Buzelis ended with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 win over Philadelphia.

Buzelis has scored 10+ points in five straight contests, averaging 16.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.8 threes made in that span, shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from three. He will look to continue his offensive momentum rolling Friday against the Bucks.