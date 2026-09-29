Buzelis expects to have more offensive freedom this season and said he focused on becoming more physical and attacking the rim during the offseason, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old felt he attempted too many three-pointers last season, when 51.4 percent of his field-goal attempts came from beyond the arc, and he wants to incorporate more mid-range opportunities into his game. Buzelis also prioritized adding weight and strength, which could help him play through contact as he looks to build upon his 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per game from the 2025-26 regular season.