Buzelis contributed 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 loss to San Antonio.

Buzelis knocked down three triples, but he committed a team-high six turnovers and failed to record a steal or block. Chicago's crowded frontcourt, with Caleb Wilson (hand) and Jalen Smith also looking for shots, continues to make Buzelis' night-to-night production difficult to project. He remains worth holding in most formats thanks to his three-point and defensive upside, but this was a performance to forget.