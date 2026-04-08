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Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Won't play Thursday
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1 min read
Buzelis (illness) is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Buzelis will be sidelined for a third straight contest as the franchise continues to err on the side of caution. Look for Leonard Miller to be heavily involved Thursday.
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