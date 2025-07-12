Buzelis (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

Buzelis struggled in the shooting department during Friday's game against the Raptors, going 4-for-14 from the floor. However, he still finished with 17 points, hitting all seven of his free-throw attempts. He won't be back on the floor until Monday's matchup against the Pacers due to rest purposes.