Williams will play for the Bulls' summer league squad, Cody Taylor of USA Today's The Thunder Wire reports.

Williams, an undrafted rookie last season, played 11 total minutes with the Heat, recording five points and one rebound. He spent the majority of the campaign with the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce. There, he averaged 10.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 25.6 minutes while shooting 38.7 percent from the field and hitting 2.9 threes per tilt at a 38.9 percent clip.