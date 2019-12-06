Strus posted 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists in Thursday's G League loss to Agua Caliente.

Strus played two games with the big club in November and managed five points and a rebound, but it's best for his development to play big minutes -- he logged 32 in this contest -- with the G League affiliate. The 23-year-old is averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists with the squad.