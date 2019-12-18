Bulls' Max Strus: Generates double-double
Strus posted 31 points (11-24 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in Tuesday's G League win over College Park.
Strus led the team in both points and rebounds. The 23-year-old forward has played two games with the parent club this year, logging five points over six minutes of action. The undrafted rookie out of DePaul still needs to fine-tune his game in the G League, though, but he's making solid progress, averaging 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
