Bulls' Max Strus: Lands two-way deal with Chicago
Strus signed a two-way contract with the Bulls on Tuesday, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Strus, who was born in the Chicago area and played basketball at DePaul, will now head back home to play with the Bulls after being waived by the Celtics this past weekend. Strus will likely spend majority of the season with the Windy City Bulls of the G League.
