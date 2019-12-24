Bulls' Max Strus: Suffers season-ending injury
Strus suffered a torn ACL and bone bruise in his left knee Saturday at the G League Winter Showcase and is expected to miss the next 8-to-12 months.
Strus is on a two-way deal with the Bulls, though he appeared in just two games for the Chicago this season, averaging 2.5 points in three minutes. He saw more run with the Windy City Bulls, putting up 18.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 13 matchups.
