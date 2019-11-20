Strus was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Strus will provide the Bulls with added depth on the wing for Wednesday's game against Detroit with Otto Porter (foot) and Chandler Hutchison (shin) both unavailable. Through four appearances with Chicago's G League affiliate, Stus is averaging 19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 38.2 minutes per game.