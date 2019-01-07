Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Shipped to Chicago
The Bulls acquired Carter-Williams and cash from the Rockets on Monday in exchange for a future second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Carter-Williams' one-year, $1.76 million contract was set to become fully guaranteed if he wasn't waived by Monday, so the Rockets were motivated to get something in return for a player that wasn't a factor in the rotation. The 2013-14 Rookie of the Year had appeared in just 16 games for the Rockets -- none since Dec. 19 -- and averaged 4.3 points and 1.3 assists in 9.1 minutes per game. He'll have a better opportunity to pick up playing time on a non-contending Bulls squad, with Ryan Arcidiacono and Shaquille Harrison representing his main competition for minutes behind top floor general Kris Dunn.
