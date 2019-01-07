Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Will be cut following acquisition
The Bulls intend to waive Carter-Williams shortly after his acquisition from the Rockets becomes official Monday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The money remaining on the one-year, $1.76 million contract Carter-Williams signed with the Rockets over the summer would have been fully guaranteed Thursday if the point guard wasn't waived before Monday. That prompted the Rockets to deal him away to Chicago along with cash considerations in exchange for a future second-round pick, which is heavily protected. The rebuilding Bulls evidently don't view Carter-Williams as a worthy reclamation project either, so he'll be cut loose later Monday along with the recently acquired MarShon Brooks to create more roster flexibility.
More News
-
Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Shipped to Chicago•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Leads second unit in scoring•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Available Saturday•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable Saturday vs. Spurs•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Out Thursday vs. Thunder•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Plays 15 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.