The Bulls intend to waive Carter-Williams shortly after his acquisition from the Rockets becomes official Monday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The money remaining on the one-year, $1.76 million contract Carter-Williams signed with the Rockets over the summer would have been fully guaranteed Thursday if the point guard wasn't waived before Monday. That prompted the Rockets to deal him away to Chicago along with cash considerations in exchange for a future second-round pick, which is heavily protected. The rebuilding Bulls evidently don't view Carter-Williams as a worthy reclamation project either, so he'll be cut loose later Monday along with the recently acquired MarShon Brooks to create more roster flexibility.