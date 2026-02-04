Conley (recently traded) is not expected to stay in Chicago after being acquired by the Bulls from the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

Conley was part of a three-team deal between the Timberwolves, Bulls and Pistons on Wednesday that saw Jaden Ivey joining the former in Chicago while Dario Saric and Kevin Huerter (back) were sent to Detroit. It appears Conley will not stick around with his new team, and Haynes relays that the veteran point guard and the Bulls "will work on a proper path to move forward." That could mean that Conley is sent to another team before Thursday's trade deadline or is cut by the Bulls, which would allow him to sign with a team in need of backcourt help. Prior to the trade, Conley was averaging 4.4 points, 2.9 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 threes over 18.5 minutes per game with the Timberwolves.