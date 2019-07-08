Bulls' Mychal Mulder: Impresses with 18 points in loss
Mulder totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Sunday's 82-75 loss to the Cavaliers in the Las Vegas Summer League.
Mulder surprisingly emerged with a strong game for Chicago, but his excellent play with the Bulls' G-League team is no secret. Mulder was the regular go-to offensive option for Windy City, which was enough to earn him a spot in the Summer League.
