Claxton (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against Philadelphia and will be limited to 16-20 minutes off the bench, Will Gotlieb of CHGO reports.

Claxton will suit up for the first time this season after missing time due to a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old had spent his entire career in Brooklyn since 2019, averaging 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 blocks over 26.2 minutes per outing in 380 regular-season appearances. It's unclear how long Claxton will come off the bench in his first year in Chicago, though he should supplant Jalen Smith (finger) for the top center spot on the depth chart at some point.