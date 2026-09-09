Claxton is projected to replace Nick Richards in the starting lineup for the Bulls, according to Law Murray of The Athletic.

The Bulls were left with a big void at the center position after dealing Nikola Vucevic to the Celtics for Anfernee Simons at last year's trade deadline, and they're looking for Claxton to help plug up the hole in 2026-27 after coming over from Brooklyn. Claxton, who was a full-time starter with the Nets for the better part of the last four seasons, has generally been a strong source of boards and swats for fantasy managers, though his rebound and block rates as well as his shooting efficiency all essentially declined each year over that time. That said, the 27-year-old big man has an opportunity for a fresh start in Chicago, and he did take a step forward as a playmaker in 2025-26 in the form of a career-high 3.7 assists per game.