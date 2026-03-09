Richards closed with 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 126-110 loss to the Kings.

Richards recorded his third double-double of the season, outplaying spot starter Guerschon Yabusele. Jalen Smith appears to be the heir apparent following Nikola Vucevic's departure, but Richards has years of experience as a starter for Charlotte and Phoenix. He will be used liberally as Smith works back up to 100 percent, but is outside the realm of fantasy viability at this juncture.