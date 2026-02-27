Richards recorded 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Richards provided solid contributions off the bench and secured his first double-double of the 2025-26 campaign in the process. The big man saw an uptick in playing time Thursday with Jalen Smith (calf) sidelined, and that trend should continue with Smith ruled out for at least the next week.