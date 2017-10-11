Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Ankle sprain considered minor
Coach Fred Hoiberg said Mirotic's ankle sprain is mild and he can be considered day-to-day moving forward, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Mirotic was limited to just seven minutes Tuesday, before leaving the game with a sprained ankle. The good news is that it's not expected to be serious and there's a decent chance he's able to play in the team's preseason finale on Friday. Mirotic is currently leading the race to become the Bulls' starting power forward, though Friday offers one last chance for guys like Bobby Portis and Lauri Markkanen to make their case.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Leaves Tuesday's game with ankle sprain•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Puts up 15 in preseason victory•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will start at power forward Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Nears double-double Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Signs two-year extension with Bulls•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: On hot seat heading into 2017-18 season•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...