Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Ankle sprain considered minor

Coach Fred Hoiberg said Mirotic's ankle sprain is mild and he can be considered day-to-day moving forward, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mirotic was limited to just seven minutes Tuesday, before leaving the game with a sprained ankle. The good news is that it's not expected to be serious and there's a decent chance he's able to play in the team's preseason finale on Friday. Mirotic is currently leading the race to become the Bulls' starting power forward, though Friday offers one last chance for guys like Bobby Portis and Lauri Markkanen to make their case.