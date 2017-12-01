Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Assigned to G-League
Mirotic (face) has been assigned to the G-League's Windy City Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
News broke Wednesday that Mirotic could be ready to play as soon as Monday against the Cavaliers. That still may be true, though the team has assigned him to the G-League, possibly wanting him to go through game action there first before jumping back to the NBA level. More updates should be available as he continues to progress through his recovery.
