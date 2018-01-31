Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Available Wednesday vs. Portland
Mirotic (lower leg) practiced with the team and is available for Wednesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.
Despite word of Mirotic being traded to the Pelicans and it falling through Tuesday, Mirotic is with the team and will be available to play against the Trail Blazers. Assuming he plays, he could see extended run, as Lauri Markkanen (personal) is out. Over the past seven games, he's averaged 15.6 points and 4.9 rebounds across 24.9 minutes.
